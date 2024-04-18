The Philadelphia Eagles fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl last season with a shocking first round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that loss, the Eagles have become the target of much scrutiny and altered expectations alike this offseason.
Recently, Eagles star wideout AJ Brown was questioned over a choice of social media profile picture that featured Tom Brady, the arguable GOAT at the quarterback position, who also happened to play for one of the Eagles' Super Bowl rivals.
Brown issued a clarification on the matter during a time when ex-Philly center Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring. Another star Philly receiver, DeVonta Smith, broke his silence after a $75 million contract extension.
Brown's explanation wasn't exactly Earth-shattering in nature, but it did help Philly fans rest easier after they initially feared the worst.
Brown's Brady Pic Explanation
Brown explained the profile picture change recently in a manner that made perfect sense.
The matter was first brought up by Patriots writer Ben Belford-Pelztman on Twitter.
It has since been explained that Brown, who was born in Starkville, Mississippi and played his college ball with the Rebels, grew up a Patriots fan.
The Eagles have high hopes for a return to the Super Bowl next season. While it's not likely that Brady will come out of retirement and play for them, it is likely that Brown and QB Jalen Hurts will combine for another special season in the NFC East.
Eagles Draft Preparation Continues
With Brown and Smith in the building, conventional wisdom insists that the Eagles won't be taking a receiver high in April 25-26's NFL Draft in Detroit.
Coach Nick Sirianni's team has three picks in the top 55 of the 2024 NFL Draft and several needs to fill. The offensive line could use help after Kelce's retirement and a running back could be a smart pick considering D'Andre Swift's exit for Chicago. Philadelphia has been projected to select safety Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama at pick 22 along with receiver Ja'Lynn Polk of Washington at pick 50. Such a draft would add much-needed depth and playmaking ability to an Eagles team already loaded in both categories.