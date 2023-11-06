Matt Leo of the Eagles breaks his silence over a viral photo purpotedly showing him wearing a red thong during Week 9's game vs. the Cowboys

One of the greatest football mysteries in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season has finally gotten the explanation everyone deserves to get. So, drop whatever it is that you're doing right now and hear out what Philadelphia Eagles defensive and football operations assistant Matt Leo had to say about the viral photo circulating on social media purportedly showing him wearing a vividly rich red thong.

“Caught me lackin 😂😂. 8-1…I'm rocking these ALL season lolll!! @psunderwear I need more colors!!!, “Leo said in an Instagram Story post in an attempt to stop the false rumors people are having the time of their lives spreading and having so much fun discussing.

From the hard-hitting journalism department: #Eagles defensive and football operations assistant Matt Leo notes on Instagram he was not wearing a thong yesterday, though he seems to indicate he now has a pair of lucky underwear I hope he’ll at least wash. #IWentToSchoolForThis pic.twitter.com/tcPuaC8Wke — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2023

So there you have it. What Leo was wearing was just boxers. There's really nothing to see here and there's nothing to investigate any further, but someone has to make sure that Leo keeps his word that he'd be rocking those for the rest of the season.

Whether it's because of Leo's underwear of choice or anything else, the Eagles got the job done on the field on Sunday, as they defeated their bitter rivals in the NFC East division in the form of the Dallas Cowboys at home, 28-23 — Philly's third win in a row.

Leo can take the Eagles to underwear shopping in the next several days, with Philadelphia entering a bye in Week 10. They are going to need more than just underwear luck in Week 11 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, though, when they visit the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium.