Heading into Saturday's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets had lost seven games in a row. This led to the Phillies finally seizing control of the NL East, and the Mets were once again behind their rivals. A win Saturday would put the Mets back on top of the division, as they would be tied with the Phillies. Not only did New York win 11-4, but they also set a franchise record with seven solo home runs according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mets’ 7 solo homers tie the MLB record, joining: 8/4/22 Angels

6/24/18 Dodgers

6/25/16 White Sox

6/15/16 Orioles

5/28/06 Braves

7/4/77 Red Sox https://t.co/gOeyLbemwT — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Outfielders Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo each hit two dingers each, while shortstop Francisco Lindor, catcher Francisco Alvarez and designated hitter Jared Young hit one apiece. The Mets were only the fourth team in MLB history to set the seven home run record with all solo shots, joining the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox from the list above. Saturday's win is hopefully just the start of a turnaround for New York. Can it continue in Sunday's series finale?

Mets look to capture NL East lead in series with Phillies

A win Sunday would put the Mets back on top of the East with just a few weeks left before the All-Star Game. An offensive core featuring Soto and Lindor as its main stars needs to be more consistent in order for New York to capture and keep their division. Saturday's performance is hopefully just the first in a string of excellent offensive displays. If the offense can pick up the slack, then New York will be much harder to stop moving forward.

President of baseball operations David Stearns is undoubtedly keeping a close eye on his team. Last year, they got hot at the right time and made a run all the way to the National League Championship Series. It wouldn't be surprising to see them there once again. That's why they signed Soto to the largest contract in MLB history. It's also why their payroll is the second highest in baseball. That money needs to lead to titles. Will it happen as soon as this season? It's certainly the outcome that the Mets faithful continues to hope for.