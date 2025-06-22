The Indiana Fever came into the 2025 WNBA season with visions of potentially winning a championship. But in the early goings of the regular season, the Fever have sputtered to a .500 record (6-6) amid a few absences including a recent injury to star guard Caitlin Clark. Clark has since returned to the lineup, but the Fever are set to lose another key player in Damiris Dantas for the upcoming AmeriCup, as per Chloe Peterson of The Indy Star.

Damiris Dantas’ upcoming departure for AmeriCup comes as the Fever are already without another key veteran in DeWanna Bonner. Bonner has been away from the team due to personal reasons. Ahead of the Fever’s game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, head coach Stephanie White acknowledged that there is no current timetable for Bonner’s return.

With no Bonner or Dantas, the Fever will be down two players in their frontcourt rotation. That could possibly mean more minutes for veteran Brianna Turner and rookie Mikayla Timpson. Dantas has been a key backup center for the Fever this season.

This is Dantas’ second season with the Fever after signing as a free agent ahead of last season. Her Fever debut got off to a slow start as she recovered from an injury, but she’s become an integral part of the team.

Dantas’ has appeared in 12 games this season at a little over 11 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds with splits of 36.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx, Dantas did not make her WNBA debut until the 2014 season. She played one season for the Lynx before being traded to the Atlanta Dream. Dantas spent two and half seasons with the Dream before returning to the Lynx. She played four more seasons with the Lynx before joining the Fever.