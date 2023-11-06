Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking forward to the team's bye week after their win over the Cowboys.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles picked up their eighth win of the 2023 NFL season with a narrow 28-23 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Although Dallas threatened to take the lead multiple times in the fourth quarter of the tightly contested game, the Eagles' defense held serve, recording several sacks in the fourth quarter and helping Philadelphia push its record to an NFL-best 8-1.

Now, Philadelphia enters a well-earned bye week, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is happy to see that coming up on the schedule.

“Selfishly, I don’t think the bye could’ve come at a better time,” Hurts joked, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts appeared to injure his knee at one point during the game on Sunday but stayed on the field, and the bye week comment was the only time he addressed the apparent injury postgame, per McLane.

Hurts was solid in the Eagles' win over the Cowboys, completing 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles have bounced back from their lone loss to the New York Jets with three straight victories over the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and now the Cowboys, but they have had to work very hard over the last two weeks, holding on in the end for both victories.

Still, all that matters in the NFL are wins and losses, and no one has compiled more wins than the Eagles so far in 2023. After their bye week, the Eagles will next take the field for a highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20.