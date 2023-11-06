Jalen Hurts served as an inspiration to his teammates as he showed them the way to a win despite playing hurt in Week 9 vs. the Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was not at his 100 percent when he took to the field in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys at home, but he still managed to shine and lead his team to a 28-23 victory. The grit and resilience Hurts showed in that contest served as an inspiration for his teammates, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

Of course, the Eagles' dual-threat QB would rather play without dealing with any form of pain.

“I don't like it being that way,” Hurts said of his teammates getting a boost by seeing him play through pain. “I'd love to be all good. But I'd do anything for this city and for my teammates. Simply put, whatever it takes. I'm just happy we were able to gut out this win. We showed so much resilience.”

Hurts has been bothered by a knee issue for weeks now, but that did not stop him from stepping up and delivering a heroic performance for the Eagles on Sunday. There was also Hurts' finger injury which he tweaked in the second period of the Cowboys game. He finished with 207 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 17-for-23 completions, while also rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The Eagles enter their bye in Week 10 on a high note

The Eagles have a bye in Week 10 and it could not have come at a more perfect time for the banged-up Eagles, who improved to 8-1 and extended their win streak to three games following the win against their NFC East division rivals.

The reigning NFC champions will resurface in Week 11 when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.