The Eagles' security chief's absence may have affected Coach Nick Sirianni.

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short of expectations last season as they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card round. Speculation as to why and how such a talented team could have lost to a barely above .500 team have abounded ever since.

One new theory states that the absence of sideline security chief Dom DiSandro affected Coach Nick Sirianni in a profoundly deep way and caused him to let his emotions get the better of him on the sideline. Fans are buzzing since the report has been released, and now Sirianni, who issued a stern challenge to his team after the year, is on the hot seat just two seasons removed from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Sirianni and DiSandro's Alleged Relationship, Revealed

A report from NBC Sports stated that DiSandro, known as ‘Big Dom,' helped to “control Sirianni's emotions on the sideline” and added that the Eagles boss often gets into arguments with players and coaches when DiSandro is not there.

DiSandro was fined $100,000 and suspended for the rest of the regular season after an altercation unfolded between he and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw this past December.

Jalen Hurts' difficulties down the stretch were also discussed in a Tweet from reporter Derrick Gunn on Wednesday.

According to sources: Jalen big contract-pulled in numerous directions on/off field put him under a lot of pressure he didn’t handle well ..

Big Dom suspended-controls Sirianni emotions on sideline ,in his absence Nick gets in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) February 21, 2024

Fans React to Eagles Revelations

Fans went nuts on X after news of the Sirianni and DiSandro situation broke.

“Our head coach needing a therapist on the sidelines to not get in arguments with the other coaches feels like an issue,” one fan said.

“LOL maybe Nick should leave then,” another added.

“Should we just make Big Dom the head coach then? After all with these new coordinators calling all of the plays the HC barely does anything,” still another said.