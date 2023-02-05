San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is bitter his team is not in the Super Bowl. After getting crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the 24-year-old had some strong words for their chances against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

“I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said after the 49ers-Eagles clash last Sunday. “They talk about them being a good defense…I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”

It’s quite a thing for Aiyuk to say; he finished with just one catch for ten yards as the 49ers lost 31-7 to the Eagles. San Francisco suffered injuries to both of its active quarterbacks in the loss, resulting in down receiving games for Aiyuk and the rest of the unit.

“If I were going to bet on this game, I would take everything I own, put it into cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs,” Aiyuk said.

It was a salty finish to a positive season for Aiyuk, who set new career highs in receptions with 78, receiving yards with 1,015 and touchdowns with eight. Although he out-produced Deebo Samuel in 2022 after the latter dealt with various injuries, there are still a lot of question marks surrounding the offensive unit in 2023.

With Trey Lance expected to be the Week 1 starter, Aiyuk will have stiff competition from Samuel and Christian McCaffrey for San Francisco’s high-value handles.

Brandon Aiyuk will enter the final year of his rookie contract with the 49ers in 2023 looking to build off the positive strides he made in 2022, but he certainly didn’t make any fans in Philadelphia with his comments.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face-off in the NFL’s marquee game on Feb. 12.