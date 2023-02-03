The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have won their respective conferences and advanced to Super Bowl 57. The two teams will face off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12 to crown a champion of the 2022 NFL season.

This Super Bowl should be a good game between two young, exciting teams. Before we discuss the matchup, though, let’s quickly visit the ghosts of Super Bowl’s past. Here, we’ll break down Super Bowl history, including what teams have the most appearances, wins and losses in the big game, plus every past result.

Which team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

The team with the most Super Bowl appearances is the New England Patriots with 11. Of those 11 appearances, nine of them came during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era in the 2000s and 2010s.

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

Unsurprisingly, the Patriots also have the most Super Bowl wins, but they aren’t alone. Both they and the Pittsburgh Steelers have six wins each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys follow close behind with five wins each.

Which team has the most Super Bowl losses?

Again, the Patriots are in a tie for the most in this category. This time, they and the Denver Broncos both have five losses in the big game. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings follow closely with four losses each, and neither has won one.

Past results

Here, we’ll share the results of every previous Super Bowl, along with a brief recap of each.

2021 season: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20: Matthew Stafford’s late touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp gave the Rams their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Super Bowl MVP: Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9: The Bucs’ defense stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense as Tom Brady claimed his seventh ring. MVP: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

2019: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20: Kansas City overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win its first ring in half a century. MVP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

2018: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3: The Patriots won their sixth ring in an ugly, defensive battle against Sean McVay’s upstart Rams. MVP: Patriots WR Julian Edelman.

2017: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33: The Philly Special helped the Eagles earn their first ring and avenge their loss to the Patriots 13 years earlier: MVP: Eagles QB Nick Foles.

2016: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28: The Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit for one of the greatest comebacks (or collapses, depends on who you ask) in NFL history. MVP: Patriots QB Tom Brady.

2015: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10: Denver’s defense silenced Cam Newton and the powerful Carolina offense to send Peyton Manning out on top. MVP: Broncos LB Von Miller.

2014: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: Malcolm Butler’s interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone helped New England win its fourth ring and first in a decade. MVP: Patriots QB Tom Brady.

2013: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8: In a battle of the league’s best offense and defense, the Legion of Boom showed the Broncos no mercy in an absolute drubbing, winning the Seahawks their first ring. MVP: Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith.

2012: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31: The Ravens survived the 49ers’ furious comeback to complete their Super Bowl run in Ray Lewis’ final game. MVP: Ravens QB Joe Flacco.

2011: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17: The Giants gave the Patriots a sense of Deja vu in another massive Super Bowl upset. MVP: Giants QB Eli Manning.

2010: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25: Aaron Rodgers and the sixth-seeded Packers completed their improbable run by defeating Big Ben and the Steelers. MVP: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

2009: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17: A surprise onside kick and Tracy Porter’s pick-six gave the Saints their first Super Bowl win. MVP: Saints QB Drew Brees.

2008: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23: Ben Roethlisberger found Santonio Holmes in the corner of the end zone to win a thrilling back-and-forth game. MVP: Steelers WR Santonio Holmes.

2007: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14: David Tyree’s Helmet Catch propelled the Giants to a massive upset over the previously-undefeated Patriots. MVP: Giants QB Eli Manning.

2006: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17: Despite Devin Hester returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Colts overcame the Bears for Peyton Manning’s first ring. MVP: Colts QB Peyton Manning.

2005: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10: Pittsburgh won its first ring in 26 years in a game marred by questionable officiating. MVP: Steelers WR Hines Ward.

2004: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21: Rodney Harrison’s late interception sealed New England’s second straight Super Bowl and third in four years. MVP: Patriots WR Deion Branch.

2003: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29: Brady’s three touchdown passes lifted the Patriots to another ring. MVP: Patriots QB Tom Brady.

2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21: Three pick-sixes highlighted Tampa Bay’s blowout win over NFL MVP Rich Gannon and Oakland. MVP: Buccaneers S Dexter Jackson.

2001: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17: Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning kick earned the Patriots their firstling and kickstarted a dynasty. MVP: Patriots QB Tom Brady.

2000: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7: Baltimore’s unstoppable defense held New York to just 152 yards in an absolute beatdown. MVP: Ravens LB Ray Lewis.

1999: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16: The Titans came just one yard short against Kurt Warner and the Greatest Show on Turf. MVP: Rams QB Kurt Warner.

1998: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19: John Elway’s two touchdowns in his final game propelled Denver to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Super Bowl MVP: Broncos QB John Elway.

1997: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24: Terrell Davis scored three touchdowns from a yard out to help the Broncos win their first ring. MVP: Broncos RB Terrell Davis.

1996: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21: Brett Favre threw two touchdown passes to win the only Super Bowl of his career. MVP: Packers KR Desmond Howard.

1995: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17: In the third Super Bowl between the teams, Dallas defeated Pittsburgh to cap off its 90s dynasty. MVP: Cowboys CB Larry Brown.

1994: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26: Steve Young and the 49ers jumped out to a 32-point lead in the third quarter and cruised to their fifth ring. MVP: 49ers QB Steve Young.

1993: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13: Emmitt Smith scored two touchdowns as the Cowboys beat the Bills in the Super Bowl for the second straight year. MVP: Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith.

1992: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17: Troy Aikman threw four touchdowns in a blowout win for Dallas. MVP: Cowboys QB Troy Aikman.

1991: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24: Washington had Buffalo’s number from the opening kickoff in a dominant showing. MVP: Redskins QB Mark Rypien.

1990: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: Scott Norwood’s missed field goal as time expired kickstarted four years of agony for the Bills. MVP: Giants RB Ottis Anderson.

1989: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10: Joe Montana torched the Denver defense for his fourth and final ring with San Francisco. MVP: 49ers QB Joe Montana.

1988: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16: Montana’s touchdown pass with 34 seconds left lifted the 49ers to another Super Bowl win. MVP: 49ers WR Jerry Rice.

1987: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10: Washington racked up over 600 yards of offense in a drubbing of Denver. MVP: Redskins QB Doug Williams.

1986: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20: Phil Simms played a near-perfect game to help the Giants win their first ring. MVP: Giants QB Phil Simms.

1985: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10: The legendary ’85 Bears capped off their season with a beatdown of the Patriots. MVP: Bears DE Richard Dent.

1984: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16: Montana tossed three touchdowns to best Dan Marino and the Dolphins. MVP: 49ers QB Joe Montana.

1983: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9: Marcus Allen ran all over the Washington defense with 191 yards and two touchdowns. MVP: Raiders RB Marcus Allen.

1982: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17: Washington’s defense held Miami to just 176 yards and John Riggins dominated the franchise’s first Super Bowl. MVP: Redskins FB John Riggins.

1981: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21: Despite a subpar offensive performance, Montana and the 49ers began their 80s dynasty with a win over the Bengals. MVP: 49ers QB Joe Montana.

1980: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10: Jim Plunkett threw three touchdowns and Oakland’s defense had three interceptions in a convincing win. MVP: Raiders QB Jim Plunkett.

1979: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19: Despite three interceptions by Terry Bradshaw, he and Franco Harris both scored two touchdowns to help Pittsburgh win its fourth ring of the decade. MVP: Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw.

1978: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31: Bradshaw’s four touchdowns helped the Steelers survive a furious comeback by the Cowboys. MVP: Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw.

1977: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10: Dallas’ defense forced a whopping eight turnovers, including a fourth-quarter scoop-and-score to seal the game. MVPs: Cowboys DE Harvey Martin and DT Randy White.

1976: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14: The Raiders forced three turnovers, including a fourth-quarter pick-six, helping the Raiders win their first ring. MVP: Raiders WR Fred Biletnikoff

1975: Pittsburgh Steelers: 21, Dallas Cowboys 17: Lynn Swann’s amazing acrobatic catch highlighted the Steelers’ comeback win over the Cowboys. MVP: Steelers WR Lynn Swann.

1974: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6: Franco Harris ran for 158 yards and a touchdown while Pittsburgh’s defense held Minnesota to just 119 yards. MVP: Steelers RB Franco Harris.

1973: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7: The Dolphins jumped out to a 24-0 lead to win their second straight ring. MVP: Dolphins FB Larry Csonka

1972: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7: Don Shula’s Dolphins capped off the NFL’s only perfect season thanks to three interceptions on defense. MVP: Dolphins S Jake Scott.

1971: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3: Dallas ran all over Miami and the defense didn’t allow a touchdown all game. MVP: Cowboys QB Roger Staubach.

1970: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13: Jim O’Brien’s field goal in the final minute gave the Colts their only ring in Baltimore. MVP: Colts LB Chuck Howley

1969: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7: The Vikings entered the game as 13.5-point favorites, but Len Dawson and the Chiefs made quick work of them. MVP: Chiefs QB Len Dawson.

1968: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7: Joe Namath guaranteed a win, and the Jets backed it up in the AFL’s first win over the NFL. MVP: Jets QB Joe Namath

1967: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14: The Packers dominated the Raiders to become the first back-to-back champs in Super Bowl history. MVP: Packers QB Bart Starr.

1966: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10: Green Bay destroyed Kansas City in the first-ever Super Bowl. MVP: Packers QB Bart Starr.

The Super Bowl has been home to some amazing games over the years, and one can only hope that this game is amazing too.