The Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night to improve to 3-0, but one of the main storylines coming out of the game had nothing to do with the play on the field.

Reports surfaced during the game that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was playing with flu-like symptoms, yet last year's MVP runner-up fought through a gritty performance to lead Philadelphia to a 25-11 win. After the game, it was revealed that several other Eagles players were under the weather before kickoff.

Defensive end Brandom Graham joked that Hurts was just trying to be like Mike having recently signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan famously played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals with similar symptoms, scoring 37 points in a Chicago Bulls win that became synonymous with his legacy.

Hurts didn’t exactly have the same type of performance that Jordan had playing through illness, but he did show signs of improvement in the passing game and flashed some of the stardom he produced last season. Hurts was 23-of-37 passing for 277 yards, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.

The Eagles star said Monday's game wasn’t the first time he's dealt with an illness while playing, citing that it “always happens on Monday night.”

Years later, Michael Jordan confirmed that he actually had food poisoning rather than the flu. We may not get the same sort of confession from Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles QB did his job and helped Philly to a tough road victory under less-than-ideal circumstances.