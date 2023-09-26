Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL today. Hurts could hurt the opposition with his throwing arm and his feet. Hurts proved that once again in the Eagles' dominance over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Not only that, but Jalen Hurts also broke Cam Newton's rushing record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jalen Hurts rushed for his 29th career TD, passing Cam Newton for the most Rush TD in a QB's first 50 career games. It came on his 10th Rush TD on a push sneak over the last 2 seasons (including playoffs), matching the total for the rest of the league on push sneaks. pic.twitter.com/KzGdnM3Klq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2023

Jalen Hurts scored his record-breaking touchdown with 9:12 left in the third quarter. The Eagles dominated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, 25-11. Philadelphia has won its first three games of the season – a feat they hadn't duplicated since the 1992-93 NFL campaign. Nick Sirianni's Eagles are picking up where they left off in Super Bowl LVII in February.

Jalen Hurts made NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. He recorded his ninth career game with multiple rushing touchdowns. Hurts' production easily bested those of other dual-threat quarterbacks in the past 73 years. He is giving the likes of Cam Newton and Michael Vick a serious run for their money.

Defensive coordinators have racked their brains trying to contain Jalen Hurts, to no avail. No matter how many times they make adjustments, Hurts and the Eagles have a solution. Jalen Hurts remained undaunted amid the various schemes designed to contain him.

“What I'm telling you is, it's not about me; it's about us. So if they are doing something there for me, we got 250 yards of rushing to do that. There are multiple ways to win. The thing I want to make clear is: when did winning not become the main thing?” Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts' evolution as a dual-threat quarterback continues. Consequently, the Eagles are gearing up for yet another Super Bowl run in February.