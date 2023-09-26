Philadelphia Eagles fans had a bit of concern during Monday's game between their team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly dealing with flu-like symptoms. Hurts did confirm that after he helped the Eagles score a 25-11 road victory over Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, while also having a straightforward take on what mattered the most.

“We won,” Hurts told reporters in the postgame press conference, per Ed Werder of ESPN.

Jalen Hurts did not exactly have a prime Michael Jordan-esque performance on the field, but he did enough to keep the offense steady. He finished with 277 passing yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions on 23-for-37 completions. Jalen Hurts also added 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Given his health status, the Eagles could not have asked for more from their quarterback.

Had Hurts been forced to sit out the Buccaneers game, Philadelphia would have turned to backup Marcus Mariota to start under center.

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift also came through big time once again, as he rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries, while wide receiver AJ Brown blasted Tampa Bay's defense for 131 receiving yards on nine receptions and 14 targets.

The Eagles remain undefeated after three weeks of football in the 2023 NFL regular season and will be flying back home for a Week 4 assignment against the Washington Commanders. With plenty of days to rest up, Jalen Hurts, who signed a five-year, $255 million extension deal with Philadelphia in April, should be back to 100% healthy when the Eagles share the field with the Commanders.