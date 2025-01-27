The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl. It is Philly's third NFC title in seven years and they can win the second Super Bowl in franchise history. Brandon Graham is an Eagles legend but has not played since November with an injury. He was overheard taunting the Philly haters on his way back to the locker room.

“'You doubted, you doubted. Oh my god, 2-2, the sky is falling.' — Brandon Graham on his way to the locker room,” Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

There was a panic around the Eagles after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 to fall to 2-2. They hit an early bye and came out firing. Since Week 6, they are 15-1 and one win away from another Super Bowl title. After their 2023 collapse saw them lose six of their last seven, a 2-2 start did have people doubting.

But this Eagles team proved to be different than last year's squad. The 2,005 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley helped carry their offense through a rough passing stretch that lasted into the playoffs. Their defense came up big in the NFC Championship Game and Barkley shined again to secure the win.

The Eagles need a great defensive performance to win the Super Bowl

While the Commanders were gashed on defense by Barkley and the Eagles passing game, it was Philly's defense that made the difference in the game. They forced three turnovers to Washington's none and set up the offense in advantageous positions all game. With a high-flying offense coming out of the AFC, they will need another performance like that to win the Super Bowl.

Eagles fans should be happy with the passing performance from their offense in this game. After two games where Jalen Hurts combined for 259 passing yards, he threw for 246 against the Commanders. AJ Brown had 96 yards and a touchdown and Dallas Goedert had 85 yards of his own. If their offense is clicking in both departments like that, they will be just fine in the Super Bowl.

The last time the Eagles played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his career. He had 334 total yards and four touchdowns but Philly lost to Kansas City. Every Eagles fan would sign up for that performance again considering his poor counting stats in recent games. If their defense plays like they did in the NFC Title Game, that will certainly be enough to win.