Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has done more than prove doubters wrong since entering the NFL in 2020. With a Super Bowl victory, a game MVP award, and one of the best winning percentages in football, Hurts's success has transformed both his reputation and the franchise’s direction. Now, with $51.5 million guaranteed for 2026, NFL insiders are wondering if Philadelphia will once again act early on their star signal caller.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently suggested that the Eagles could address Hurts’ contract next offseason.

“I would not be surprised to see the Eagles revisit this next spring or summer,” Graziano said. “But I would be surprised if Hurts wanted to go first this time.”

Hurts’ deal currently ranks 10th among quarterbacks in average annual value at $51 million per year. That has him behind players like Jared Goff and Dak Prescott, who lack a Super Bowl title.

That ranking is drawing attention as league salaries continue to climb. With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy signing a new five-year, $265 million contract, Hurts has slipped further down the pay scale despite being the only one among the top earners with a championship ring.

Jalen Hurts hasn't been hurting the Eagles

Article Continues Below

FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna called the Eagles’ decision to sign Hurts early “a discount”. The analyst also praised the quarterback’s performance under pressure.

“Ask any team around the league if they would pay their QB what the Eagles paid Hurts to finish the year with a Super Bowl MVP,” McKenna said. “Every single one would sign on.”

Hurts, 26, has thrown for more than 14,000 yards. He's also run for over 3,000, and accounted for 127 total touchdowns in 77 games. His leadership and resilience have kept Philadelphia among the NFL’s elite.

Whether the Eagles decide to restructure his deal remains uncertain, but history suggests general manager Howie Roseman will stay ahead of the market. With Hurts still under contract through 2028, the next few months could determine whether the reigning Super Bowl MVP becomes the latest quarterback to cash in on the NFL’s booming salary landscape.