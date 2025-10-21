The Philadelphia Eagles are set to welcome back 15-year veteran Brandon Graham Tuesday, marking the official end of his brief retirement. The 37-year-old defensive end returns to the roster at a critical point, as the team continues its push in a tightly contested NFC race.

Graham’s comeback offers more than just depth. It revives leadership for an Eagles defense that has struggled to generate consistent pressure off the edge. Despite a strong 5-2 record, Philadelphia’s pass rush has shown noticeable drop-off since offseason changes affected the rotation.

CBS Sports reporter Jeff Kerr posted an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming what many Eagles fans hoped for.

“Brandon Graham is expected to announce his return to the #Eagles tomorrow morning, I’m told.”

Earlier this year, Graham retired following the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory. Now, his return helps solidify a defensive unit that lacks veteran presence and situational pass-rush effectiveness. His career resume already includes two Super Bowl wins, 76.5 sacks, and one of the most iconic plays in team history — a strip-sack in Super Bowl LII.

He also took to the platform and teased the news on his podcast, “Brandon Graham Unlocked,” offering fans an early clue.

“Brandon Graham has some special news for you guys tomorrow #FlyEaglesFly”

Brandon Graham has some special news for you guys tomorrow 👀 #FlyEaglesFly

With young players like Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Drew Mukuba, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jihaad Campbell still finding consistency, bringing back Graham allows Philadelphia to reinforce its defensive identity. His presence in the locker room also carries intangible value few players can replicate.

The Eagles face the New York Giants in Week 8. With a bye following that matchup, the timing allows the veteran pass rusher to settle in before likely returning to action in Week 10.

Philadelphia is pushing for more than just wins this season — and bringing back one of its greatest leaders sends that message clearly.