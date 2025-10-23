The Philadelphia Eagles have played well in the 2025 season and finally unlocked their passing game with AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are 5-2, but they looked more inconsistent than not before this past weekend, when things finally seemed to click against the Vikings. However, one of the keys to the Eagles' offense, A.J. Brown, might miss this weekend due to injury.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was again not seen at practice this week due to a hamstring injury. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted that this was the second straight day that Brown had been missing from the team's practice. Brown also dealt with a hamstring issue this summer but has not missed any games this year yet, so this would be a first if he's not cleared.

If Brown cannot practice on Friday, the Eagles may use DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, and Xavier Gipson at wideout against the Giants.

A.J. Brown had his best game of the season in the last game against the Minnesota Vikings, after he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It seemed like the offense was finally starting to click and get him involved more than he was during the first few games of the season.

Article Continues Below

Despite the big game on Sunday, Brown posted a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday that he later deleted that appeared to hint at how he’s being used, and that he needs to be used more and in the right way, potentially expressing his frustration with the offense.

This had already been speculated about earlier this year and even led to a report about a meeting between Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Brown. However, Brown said he did not recall meeting with them, but he clarified that they talked, despite it not being serious. Brown has been highly vocal about the Eagles' offense and his lack of a role in it.

However, through seven games, Brown has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 13.6 yards per reception. These numbers also speak volumes to his frustration this year and why he wants to get involved more with what the Eagles want to do on offense.