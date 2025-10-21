The 2025 Philadelphia Eagles have had a roller coaster start to the year. They are 5-2, but after their recent win, they just broke a two-game losing streak. They have not looked great in their wins, either. The issues have been play-calling on offense and consistency on defense. They are getting a big boost on defense with Brandon Graham returning to the Eagles.

The Eagles announced Tuesday that Graham, the longest-tenured player in franchise history, has agreed to a one-year deal to play in Philadelphia's 16th season. This decision is huge because it gives the Eagles an added voice in their locker room who knows what it takes to win in Philadelphia. In his first message on social media, he talked about how excited he was to return and help them keep winning.

Graham said Tuesday on his podcast, “BG Unblocked,” that he has “no expectations” for his comeback and is “excited just to get after it.”

“Of course, I believe in the team,” Graham said on his podcast. “That's a big part of it, too. I think they got everything they need. I want to add more value.”

It is worth noting that Graham's return to the Eagles coincides with Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement last week. Graham is being asked to stop the bleeding off the edge after he retired before this season, Josh Sweat left in free agency, and now Smith's sudden retirement.

Article Continues Below

It also took a big blow when Nolan Smith Jr. was put on injured reserve last month due to a triceps injury. He is expected to be back by Week 9. Then, Ogbo Okoronkwo was also placed on injured reserve after Philadelphia's Week 4 game when he suffered a triceps injury.

Brandon Graham is 37. He worked his way back from a torn triceps muscle to play in last season's Super Bowl and helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl. That was his final game, but now he's returning home to the Eagles.

“If he were to come back, hell yeah,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said Sunday after Philadelphia's win at Minnesota. “That's Uncle right there, Uncle OG. One of our most important pieces was getting to the Super Bowl last year. I think it would just add depth and that pop.”

Graham first became a legend in Philadelphia after he strip-sacked Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII to secure their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. He holds the Eagles' record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third in franchise history with 76.5 career sacks.