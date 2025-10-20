On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles got back into the win column with a narrow road win over the Minnesota Vikings. In this game, the Eagles had the epiphany that getting the ball to their best playmakers, Devonta Smith and AJ Brown, will likely yield better results, and lo and behold, that's exactly what happened.

Heading into this game, calls were growing louder for the Eagles to figure it out on offense, including from inside the locker room.

“A lot of it comes down to execution,” offensive lineman Lane Johnson said after a recent loss to the Giants, per Tim McManus of ESPnN. “We'll go back and look at this tape and see what we've got to fix, but moving forward, maybe more efficient, less predictable and capitalize on big plays and explosives.”

After Sunday's win in Minnesota, Johnson didn't want to have an “I told you so” moment.

“Lane Johnson declined to talk to media after ‘predictable' comments last week. Saying he doesn’t want to generate headlines or do anything to break up team,” reported McManus on X, formerly Twitter.

A big win for the Eagles

Article Continues Below

Sunday's win against the Vikings was not exactly a picturesque performance for the Eagles, who are still seeing unfathomable regression from Saquon Barkley and some real concerns in their defensive secondary.

However, Jalen Hurts reminded folks that he can be a serviceable NFL quarterback when his team needs him to be, and both Smith and Brown showed up with huge games against a banged-up Minnesota defense.

The win pushed the Eagles' record on the 2025 NFL season to 5-2, and although there may never have been a 5-2 team that has faced as much scrutiny as this Philadelphia squad, they deserve credit for continuing to find ways to churn out wins even if they are still clearly playing well below the level their talent suggests that they should.

In any case, the Eagles will next take the field on Sunday at home for a rematch against the Giants at 1:00 PM ET.