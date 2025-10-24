Both the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens are in a precarious position in Week 8. At 4-2 and on a four game win streak, the Bears want to keep the good times rolling. As for the 1-5 Ravens, they're hoping a potential Lamar Jackson return can provide a spark.

If Jackson were to play, and he has practiced on a limited basis twice heading into Friday, it'll be a much more difficult test for the Bears. Even if he isn't all full capacity, Jackson is one of the most explosive players in the NFL. It'd be a different type of quarterback challenge for Chicago.

But if the Bears can pull it off, they'd make a major statement. Wins against teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints don't inspire much confidence. But taking down the Ravens, even with their injury concerns, would prove the Bears are ready to compete.

It'll still be an uphill battle for Chicago, as they are +6.5 point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. Will the Bears be up for the challenge? It's time for our Week 8 bold predictions.

Bears rush for 200+ yards

Over their last two games, the Bears have watched their rushing attack show massive improvements. Chicago gained 145 yards on the ground against the Washington Commanders before exploding for 222 against the Saints.

The catalyst has been veteran D'Andre Swift, who many wrote off this offseason. Against Washington, Swift ran for 108 yards, adding 67 receiving yards and a touchdown. Then versus New Orleans, the running back gained 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Swift has a strong understanding of Ben Johnson's offense and is getting more involved weekly.

Coming out of their Week 7 bye, the Ravens rank 26th in rushing defense, allowing 134.3 yards per game. While they were able to hold the Los Angeles Rams to 74 rushing yards in Week 6, Baltimore gave up 167 yards on the ground to the Houston Texans in Week 5. The Kansas City Chiefs gained 118 in Week 4.

All of these are great teams, so it was going to be a difficult challenge regardless. However, the Ravens have struggled to stop the run against all competition in 2025. That won't change in Week 8, as the Bears gain over 200 yards on the ground.

Lamar Jackson throws two interceptions

On the other side of the coin, the Bears haven't been great at stopping the run either; partially due to the injury absence of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Heading into Week 8, Chicago ranks 28th in rushing defense, allowing 137.7 yards per game. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Ravens rely on star running back Derrick Henry throughout the contest.

However, one area the Bears do excel in is forcing turnovers. Chicago has already come away with 16 total takeaways, 11 interceptions and five fumbles. As Jackson makes his return to the field, Chicago is likely going to force him to beat them through the pass rather than through Baltimore's elite run game.

Article Continues Below

In doing so, Jackson will make a pair of mistakes. The quarterback hasn't turned the ball over much, with just four interceptions over his 17-game 2024 season. But Jackson threw his first pick the last time he was on the field against the Chiefs.

Coming back with a 1-5 record, he will need to be at his best to get Baltimore back into playoff contention. But in a tight knit game, that could lead to speeding things up in the pass game. That's where Chicago shines.

Jackson will arguably be the best quarterback the Bears play in 2025. But not playing fully healthy and under immense pressure, Chicago's defense will do what they do best.

If Jackson doesn't play, this prediction only becomes more likely for whichever quarterback gets the starting nod.

Chicago wins close game

While still early in the season, Week 8 feels like a “must win” for both teams. The Ravens moreso, as going to the postseason from a 1-6 start seems improbable. However, the Bears must also prove they're capable of beating the NFL's best if they want to seriously compete for the playoffs.

Chicago did not play their cleanest game against New Orleans. How they respond against Baltimore will be extremely telling of the Johnson-Caleb Williams pairing. If the Bears manage to tighten things up on offense, it'll show that the franchise is committed to growth.

However, Chicago is still in prove-it mode. Despite having a far better record than the Ravens, they are still almost a touchdown underdogs. The NFL at large won't believe in the Bears until they beat teams like the Ravens and continuously stack wins together. It's important to note Chicago started 4-2 in 2024 as well before seeing things collapse.

But things are different this time around with Johnson at the helm. The Bears have proven they are willing to battle until the final whistle. Which is exactly what happens in Week 8, as Chicago pulls out a one-score victory over Baltimore in a game that goes down to the wire.