The Philadelphia Eagles are marching on in the NFL Playoffs after beating the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card Round on Sunday. One specific play from the Birds' win went viral when tight end Dallas Goedert manhandled Packers defender Carrington Valentine, stiff-arming him twice en route to the end zone for a 24-year touchdown in the third quarter. Goedert just returned from the IR.

NFL Films Mic'd Up caught Goedert on the sidelines after embarrassing Valentine with a dose of sheer strength and he had the perfect reaction to the touchdown:

Goedert definitely showed his toughness on that play. The veteran finished with four catches for 47 yards on the day and that TD undoubtedly stole the headlines. He was looking like Derrick Henry out there. It wasn't the greatest game for the Eagles though, who were outgained 302-290. Philly fans even booed their team at one point in the second half after a slow start.

Even though it wasn't pretty, the Birds still came out victorious and will now face the winner of the Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, who face off on Monday evening.

Goedert reacted to his viral play postgame:

“That was a really fun play. It might my favorite touchdown of my career,” Goedert said. “I had one guy to beat and I was able to do that. I'm not ready to go home, and I was going to do whatever it took to help the team get the ‘W.”

The Eagles didn't get their top target AJ Brown involved much as he had just one reception for 10 yards. But, Brown made his presence felt in other ways with several important blocks. That being said, QB Jalen Hurts knows that the offense hasn't been consistent enough but he downplayed their struggles:

“I think it's been an odd year in a sense of how choppy it's been, and obviously me kind of being on leave the last couple weeks or so,” Hurts said. “Being back and just getting into that rhythm and leaving it all out there right now, that's what it's about.”

Hopefully, they can find a rhythm early on in the Divisional Round.