Though it was an ugly 22-10 win for the Philadelphia Eagles as Saquon Barkley said, beating the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, it seemed to be a trend from the players that they will take the victory nonetheless. As Eagles star Jalen Hurts returned after being in concussion protocol, he spoke about the offensive struggles after the game.

It was notable throughout the game that the offense, which has been exceptional throughout most of the season, was experiencing some woes. This could be credited to Hurts missing the last two games of the season and they needed time for the chemistry to be regained, but Hurts would downplay the sentiments.

“You know that doesn’t matter,” Hurts said according to the transcripts from the team. “You know that doesn’t matter. It’s all about winning. That’s the only thing we’ve got to the point we are. So, it’s about finding ways to win.”

“Big picture, I have to watch the film, be able to look at some things, take some notes of things, and have some conversations. But ultimately, playoff football is about winning,” Hurts continued. “It’s [the franchise’s] first Wild Card win for a minute now, so that’s big.”

Eagles' Jalen Hurts on the offense's “rhythm”

In the Eagles' win over the Packers, Hurts threw for 131 yards to go along with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions while rushing for 36 yards on the ground. The 26-year-old signal-caller made sure to credit his defense after the game since they held Green Bay to just 10 points led by quarterback Jordan Love who threw three interceptions, most of which Phialdelphia's offense couldn't capitalize on.

“It was execution, it was rhythm. We have to find our rhythm earlier in the game,” Hurts said. “First and foremost, our defense played their tails off. They played their tails off and created turnovers. And I think, ultimately, when you have those opportunities, you have to take advantage of them, and that starts with me.”

Eagles' Nick Sirianni was candid on the offense's performance

It was another great game for the Eagles star in Barkley who rushed for 119 yards as head coach Nick Sirianni spoke honestly about the offense's outing.

“As an offense, we struggled a little bit. I don’t think we had the game that we wanted to have on offense, but Jalen I think did a lot of good things,” Sirianni said. “First of all, Jalen is a winner. He wins. I mean, no one can argue that. The other thing is we know when we take care of the football, the things that happen when we take care of the football, and Jalen’s on this pace of the efficiency that he’s played with this year with his quarterback rating.”

“With his yards per attempt, and all those different things, to be able to do that while also taking care of the football is huge. Again, do we want plays back that happened today? Yeah. But one thing that I loved about what happened on the offense is that it wasn’t going great, and like this was the case for our entire team.”

The Eagles move on as they next face the winner of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, which happens on Monday.