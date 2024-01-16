Prayers up for Darius Slay, Eagles Nation!

Nick Sirianni's schematics do not seem to be working well enough to scare the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles had to contain Baker Mayfield in their pursuit to move on to the next round. It all started with the defense. But, holes started to show up as Darius Slay went down with the NFL Playoffs aspirations of this team.

Darius Slay experienced a lower back injury which saw him stumbling down the field. The Eagles cornerback has now been carted off and will be evaluated by medics, per Tanner Phifer of XPAND Sports. This is all bad news for Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' squad as an early NFL Playoffs exit looms over them at the hands of the Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers.

Before exiting the game, the Eagle's defensive menace was doing his best to stand in the way of Mayfield and his weapons. He had four tackles with two of them being assisted. Other members of the secondary stepped up to give them some signs of life in this game. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams both had a sack on the opposing quarterback. Nolan Smith and Fletcher Cox also had half a takedown to give them a boost on defense.

All of this was to no avail for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts could not freely march nor send his receivers or other backs near the end zone. They allowed three touchdowns, three field goals, and a safety. The silver lining is that Slay will have the whole of the offseason to get healthy and bounce back next season.