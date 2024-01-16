It hasn't been a great night for Patricia and the Eagles defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense isn't doing much to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL Playoffs matchup, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is getting clowned on social media.

Matt Patricia, you are without a doubt the worst defensive coordinator I’ve ever heard of. pic.twitter.com/3Pg1JuYz7z — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 16, 2024

While Eagles fans are miserable, fans of the Detroit Lions are probably ecstatic that Patricia isn't in Detroit right now.

Lions fans get an insane week. Win their first playoff game in decades, watch Matt Patricia tank another team. What a week! pic.twitter.com/I4mq81u34v — TheHollyJollyHattedGamer 🎄 (@TheHattedGamer) January 16, 2024

This video lays everything out perfectly:

If you ever wanted a visual image of Matt Patricia’s coaching career, here you go. pic.twitter.com/qFwceMu731 — John Flynn (@JohnFlynn97) January 16, 2024

Michael Grey sums up what millions of Eagles fans are feeling right now watching this game:

Matt Patricia before the #Eagles get on the team plane back to Philly. #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/e2NTL8f1O9 — Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) January 16, 2024

This Eagles fan seems sure that Patricia and Nick Sirianni aren't going to be around much longer:

Matt Patricia and Nick Sirianni on Sundays next season:

pic.twitter.com/d47IwkpY3U — Joe’s Picks (@Joes_Picks) January 16, 2024

Adam Hoge called it for what it is, “Replacing Sean Desai with Matt Patricia has to be one of the worst in-season decisions in the history of the NFL. Made zero sense at the time and the results have been terribly predictable.”

Several weeks ago, the Eagles released a statement after conflicting reports about Sean Desai, the team's defensive coordinator. Shortly before that statement, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Desai would move upstairs to the coach's box.

That same report said senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia would call in plays to the team's “green dot” linebacker during the team's Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shortly following that report, word broke that Desai had been demoted and that Patricia would assume the team's defensive coordinator role for the remainder of the season.

Said coach Sirianni on the move, “I made the decision. I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment.”

Now, Eagles fans are wishing that maybe he hadn't made that adjustment.