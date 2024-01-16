The Philadelphia Eagles defense isn't doing much to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL Playoffs matchup, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is getting clowned on social media.

While Eagles fans are miserable, fans of the Detroit Lions are probably ecstatic that Patricia isn't in Detroit right now.

This video lays everything out perfectly:

Michael Grey sums up what millions of Eagles fans are feeling right now watching this game:

This Eagles fan seems sure that Patricia and Nick Sirianni aren't going to be around much longer:

Adam Hoge called it for what it is, “Replacing Sean Desai with Matt Patricia has to be one of the worst in-season decisions in the history of the NFL. Made zero sense at the time and the results have been terribly predictable.”

Several weeks ago, the Eagles released a statement after conflicting reports about Sean Desai, the team's defensive coordinator. Shortly before that statement, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Desai would move upstairs to the coach's box.

That same report said senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia would call in plays to the team's “green dot” linebacker during the team's Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shortly following that report, word broke that Desai had been demoted and that Patricia would assume the team's defensive coordinator role for the remainder of the season.

Said coach Sirianni on the move, “I made the decision. I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment.”

Now, Eagles fans are wishing that maybe he hadn't made that adjustment.