The sports world reacts to CJ Stroud and the Texans getting in.

The Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday to secure their postseason ticket. Quarterback CJ Stroud led the Texans to victory, and he was visibly emotional after securing the team's first playoff berth in five seasons.

The entire sports world was watching and reacted swiftly with admiration for Stroud and the rest of the Texans' team as well.

Pat McAfee talked up Stroud in the way that only he can, writing: “I'm about sick of how good CJ Stroud is.. some of this shit he’s been doing tonight has been absolutely filthy.”

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay — who knows a thing or two about elite quarterback play in the NFL – –shared his thoughts as well, saying: “CJ Stroud is elite… not too many QB’s better than him in this league!”

Even Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young was watching and impressed by the Texans rookie.

“CJ Stroud not a regular Rookie!” the NBA sharpshooter exclaimed.

Texans right tackle Tyus Howard thinks Stroud should be more than Rookie of the Year, adding: “CJ Stroud is the MVP!!!!”

Fan reaction was swift as well, with praise pouring in for Stroud and the Texans as they head to the postseason:

“CJ Stroud is not talented enough to overcome his surroundings in Houston” LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/2r8I7dKYQ7 — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) January 7, 2024

We really bout to witness CJ Stroud in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/5QdLqZSTlk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 7, 2024

WE BOUT TO WITNESS CJ STROUD IN DA PLAYOFFS HIS ROOKIE YEAR pic.twitter.com/Gf9pd3JKP4 — Tyrae (@imTyraee) January 7, 2024

I GET TO WATCH CJ STROUD IN THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/8cDC9px9xk — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) January 7, 2024

Stroud talked about approaching the the must-win game against the Colts with confidence, and sure enough, he played exactly the way he would. Now, the Texans are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

What a turnaround it has been for Houston.