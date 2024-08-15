Jerry Jones made some questionable remarks about giving Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a new contract, but he quickly retracted the statement. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has been watching from the sidelines on how the Cowboys are handling Lamb's contract, and he isn't a fan of what's going on, despite being division rivals. Slay personally blames Jones for the lack of urgency and talked about it on his podcast.

“For Jerry to sit here and say he’s not in a rush to get him situated is crazy to me,” Slay said on his podcast.

Slay is used to the Eagles front office doing this differently, as they're quick to lock up their key plays for the future. During the offseason, the Eagles gave their top two receivers, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, to three-year extensions. The Eagles also extended Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson.

“It’d be hard for me to play for an organization like that, a guy that’s just not willing to take care of his guys,” Slay said. “I know y’all see how Howie gets stuff done … You can see when a team and an organization that appreciates what you do for their team. They take care of you.”

The longer the Cowboys take to handle Lamb's contract, the scarier it can get if the wide receiver plans to hold out throughout the regular season.

The Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb are still working on an extension

The Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb still seem to be far apart on a contract extension, but owner Jerry Jones has reiterated that they're working to get a deal done for one of the top receivers in the league. The Cowboys' best offer is not at $33 million annually, which is what Lamb is looking to get, according to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is at $35 million, but Lamb isn't looking to make more than him.

Lamb showed last season why he deserves top money, catching 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. When Lamb is on the field, he's going to catch almost any ball that comes his way and try to make a big play. The Cowboys were better when he's playing at a high level, so it would be imperative for them to get a deal done.

Though Jones may have downplayed trying to get a deal done, his teammates know how important it is for him to be with them, and they think it won't be long until he returns.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Micah Parsons said. “He's one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon.”

The Cowboys once again have the roster to be one of the top teams in the league, but it starts with getting their key players on the field.