Famous New England Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg's second favorite NFL team is one that beat them in Super Bowl LII: The Philadelphia Eagles. He previously played former Eagle Vince Papale in Invincible. Perhaps that is why he looks at them fondly.

While promoting his new Netflix movie The Union with ClutchPoints, Wahlberg expressed his admiration of the Eagles.

“I played an Eagle. We lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But having been an Eagle, I always consider them my second-favorite team,” he revealed. “There's a certain loyalty to the Eagles and Philadelphia because of that.”

He still hates the Eagles' divisional rival, the New York Giants. Wahlberg described them as a “thorn in my side” because of their two Super Bowl victories over the Patriots.

As payback for those Super Bowl losses, Wahlberg pokes fun at Eli Manning in his upcoming movie. He also mentioned that joke during ClutchPoints' conversation with the actor.

What is Mark Wahlberg's favorite NFL team?

Despite his Eagles fandom, Mark Wahlberg is known to be a fan of the New England Patriots. During our conversation, he predicted they would finish 10-7 during the NFL regular season. This is despite the team featuring a new quarterback in Drake Maye and a head coach in Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots are heading into their first season with coach Bill Belichick in over two decades. During his run with Tom Brady, the Patriots won six Super Bowls. As Wahlberg noted, the Eagles did beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018.

Mark Wahlberg movies

Early in his career, Wahlberg gained fame for being a part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The group was together from 1991 to 1993. During that time, they released two studio albums — Music for the People and You Gotta Believe — and several singles. They also received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance (“You Gotta Believe”).

After making his movie acting debut in Renaissance Man, Wahlberg gained widespread recognition for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights.

He continued his rise to fame with roles in The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes, Four Brothers, and Invincible. He played legendary Philadelphia Eagles player Vince Papale in Invincible. In 2006, Wahlberg starred in Martin Scorsese's The Departed. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

He would go on to star in Shooter, The Other Guys, and The Fighter. For his performance in The Fighter, Wahlberg landed his second career Oscar nomination.

In the following years, Wahlberg starred in 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriot's Day, Mile 22, and Instant Family. Wahlberg also had starring roles in the Transformers and Ted franchises around this time.

Over the past couple of years, Wahlberg has starred in Uncharted, Father Stu, Me Time, The Family Plan, and Arthur the King. He is currently promoting The Union, a new Netflix movie with Halle Berry. In it, Wahlberg plays a construction worker who reconnects with his high school girlfriend (Berry). He gets recruited for a globe-trotting mission for the mysterious Union group.

Coming up, Wahlberg will reunite with his Daddy's Home 2 and Father Stu co-star Mel Gibson for Flight Risk. Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery will also star in the movie.

The Union is streaming on Netflix.