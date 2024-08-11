The contract standoff between the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has extended into the preseason with no resolution in sight. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones raised eyebrows among the Cowboys fan base when he stated there was no urgency to finalize a deal. But he is now walking back from those comments following considerable backlash.

Before the Cowboys' preseason opening matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Jones offered clarification of his recent comments and stated in no uncertain terms that he's the most appreciative person when it comes to admiring what Lamb contributes on the field, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’” Jones said. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do.

“But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he’d been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players,” Jones continued. “We know exactly what CeeDee can do. He worked out with Dak. And so we wouldn’t have him out here. It has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak won’t be out here this afternoon.”

Jones acknowledged the anxiety of Cowboys fans who want to see a deal finalized before the start of what will be a critical 2024 season for the team, but he emphasized that the preseason offers little pressure to do so.

“And so the bottom line is, what it is is, no, there’s not that urgency,” he said. “Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, anyplace on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

CeeDee Lamb wants to be paid as a top NFL wide receiver

Lamb is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract, which will pay him $17.99 million. However, he is seeking a new deal that reflects his status as a top NFL wide receiver, aiming for a salary in the range of $32-35 million per season.

Thanks to his holdout from mandatory minicamp, Lamb racked up a hefty fine of approximately $100,000 and was also fined $40,000 for every day of Training Camp he missed. However, since he's still on his rookie deal, these fines can be rescinded at Jerry Jones' pleasure.