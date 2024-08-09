ESPN football analyst Mike Tannenbaum was on the show “First Take” where it was the topic of the Dallas Cowboys and their contract situation involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Tannenbaum would focus the discussion on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and even states that he has been costing the team money the longer and longer they do not pay Lamb.

The 25-year old pass catcher has been holding out of practice until an agreement could be made on a contract extension, but with the amount of time it has taken, it has been a detriment to Dallas per Tannenbaum. He would mention such players as Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown, and Justin Jefferson as players that got huge contracts that have set the market, but Tannenbaum would say it's a missed opportunity that a deal wasn't done in February or March.

“If they had signed him (CeeDee Lamb) going back to February and March the market was probably 28,29 million dollars,” Tannenbaum said. “You saw Amon-Ra St. Brown get done we've seen DeVonta Smith get done, we've seen AJ Brown get done more recently, Justin Jefferson. So you're costing yourself at least six or seven million dollars a year and the just position if you look at Philly, who extended those two receivers and still had plenty of money to go ahead and get Saquon Barkley.”

Mike Tannenbaum on Cowboys' accountability involving Jerry Jones

Tannenbaum would go as far as to say that the “accountability” has not been there for the front office besides Jones as the level of success has been limited. He would imply that there is some leeway with Jones' son Stephen as “that standard would not apply” to some one else.

“When you own the team, you’re beyond accountability,” Tannenbaum said. “They haven’t been to a conference championship game since 1995. That standard would not apply to somebody, that’s you know, let’s face it, not a family member.”

Jerry Jones doesn't have “sense of urgency” with CeeDee Lamb deal

In terms of where talks between Lamb and the Cowboys are at, it seems as if there is no rush to get a deal done as this was said by Jones himself Thursday according to ESPN.

“I don't know,” Jones said. “I don't have a sense of urgency about getting it done. Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there.”

Last season, Lamb solidified himself as one of the best receivers in the league as he caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. One would think that having your best offensive weapon locked up with a contract extension is of the utmost priority since he isn't at camp, but Jones said it has opened up “opportunities for the people who need it most.”

“Well, I don't expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given … opportunities for the people who need it most,” Jones said.

At any rate, the Cowboys will build off last season where they went 12-5 which won them the NFC East though they lost in the wild card round in upset fashion to the Green Bay Packers. They open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.