The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the start of an exciting 2024 campaign. The Packers made their NFL Preseason debut with a 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on August 10; however, fans could not help but critique the performance of running back AJ Dillon. Dillon delivered a fiery message to naysayers three days later.

Dillon rushed for just two yards on four carries on Saturday. He explained how the challenges he faced on offense during his attempts before delivering his bold message to those who criticized his showing.

“That's just a situation in football where you have to drive like that where a block doesn't happen here, a block didn't happen there. I don't know what Twitter said because I don't go on Twitter unless I'm posting something, but there's know where [ a running back] can go in those situations,” Dillon said, per Cody Krupp.

“But in all honesty man, if you don't live inside my house, your opinion of me is so secondary that I couldn't be bothered with it. To anybody on Twitter or wherever, you can't do what we're doing. Just enjoy, just watch, and I promise you everybody in this building is working their a** off to do the best to do the best they can,” Dillon added.

Packers, AJ Dillon to continue momentum in 2024-25

AJ Dillon has spent all of his first four careers with the Packers. He experienced a breakthrough during his second year in 2021, amassing a career-high 803 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers have slightly decreased since then, but he has remained a stout contributor.

Dillon comes off a 2023 season with totals of 613 yards and two TDs. He did not have the 2024 NFL Preseason showing some fabs hoped for, but his message reassures that he will come back stronger.

The Packers look to take their game to the next level during the upcoming season. Green Bay is coming off a strong playoff run under the leadership of Caleb Love. Love helped the Packers past the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round in early 2024. Then, he nearly guided Green Bay to a win over the reigning conference champion San Francisco 49ers in the second round.

The Packers have other talented players returning to support Caleb Love, and their defense will return stout as well. Things will not be easy in the NFC North with the presence of the Detroit Lions and rising Chicago Bears, but Green Bay has what it takes to be successful.