The Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite Bryce Huff not playing due to a wrist injury, their defense dominated the first half. In the third quarter, they suffered a tough loss. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay left the game against the Rams with a head injury. He will not return.

“Injury Report: CB Darius Slay (concussion) is out,” the Eagles' official account posted.

The Eagles' defense suffered another loss shortly after, as Josh Sweat left the game. While they entered the game on an incredible win streak, the defensive injuries are starting to pile up. With another loss by the Commanders, the NFC East is close to over, which is great news for Philadelphia.

After their game against the Rams, the Eagles head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Both teams will be coming off physical matchups on the West Coast so defense will be key in that game.

Eagles need Darius Slay for a deep playoff run

This Eagles season has been championed by two young cornerbacks. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are both rookies and starting for Philly this season. While they are a great story on their own, they have had success because of the veteran leadership. With CJ Gardner-Johnson and Slay on the field, being a rookie cornerback gets much easier.

If Slay's injury keeps him out of the game against the Ravens, it will be a big test for this secondary. This has been Lamar Jackson's best passing season to date and combined with Derrick Henry, that's a deadly combination. The Eagles will need to cover well downfield to force the Ravens into difficult situations.