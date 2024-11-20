After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 26-18 on Thursday Night Football last week, they received terrible news for their defense ahead of facing the Los Angeles Rams. Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff will undergo a wrist procedure, but there isn't a timetable for his return, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

“Eagles DE Bryce Huff will undergo a procedure on his wrist Thursday. Expected back towards end of season,” McManus reported.

Huff has been on the Eagles injury report due to the injured wrist but continued to play wearing a cast for protection. Philadelphia could see him back in uniform before the end of the regular season, as the Eagles will be gearing up for the postseason in the final weeks.

He has ten tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 10 games, five of which he started for the Eagles this season.

Nick Sirianni is hopeful for Bryce Huff's wrist procedure

After Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained Jalen Hurts vulturing touchdowns from Saquon Barkley in last Thursday's win, he's hoping Bryce Huff's procedure breeds positive results. Sirianni addressed Huff's injury on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.

“He's really done a good job of battling through, but this will hopefully help get him some more function in that hand, and we'll see as the season continues,” Sirianni said. “I just can't say enough of how he battled through and tried to keep going through it. Hopefully, this helps him.”

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio says the injury has limited Huff's impact.

“He's got a big cast on his hand, leaves his thumb totally immobilized,” Fangio said. “And really, his palm is immobilized. So he's just got four fingers dangling there with no tumb or palm to help him. On his less obvious downs, it just makes sense to put a guy in there that's 100 percent.”

The Eagles face the Rams on Sunday.