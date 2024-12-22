Darren Sproles did not particularly like playing with Carzon Wentz during their shared tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Need proof? Well, look no further than 43's own words on The 25 10 Show with fellow former Eagles DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy, which was technically recorded back in November but has since gone viral all over social media when it seemed like the North Dakota product could have potentially started for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Asked if he liked playing with Wentz, Sproles basically said no, noting that he does enjoy the way the former Eagles quarterback runs an offense.

“Like for me? I was used to playing with quarterbacks, like, they throw the checkdown. Easy. Now with him, he liked throwing it to the tight end, you know what I'm saying? So that was his comfort zone,” Sproles explained. “Let me tell you something though, I wasn't used to they calling H choice and I'm not the first read… what's what I'm saying, I could be wide open and he's going to the tight end… but that was his comfort zone And the thing about Carson was, like, he didn't listen to coaching either though. So it'd kind of be something with the coaches, too, though. With him not listing to them.”

Jackson weighed in, too, letting it be known that he didn't have an issue playing with Wentz personally, but he did also experience his favoritism with Ertz on the field during their time together with the Eagles. While he may have been a good player at one point, he never quite reached his ceiling because of his own idiosyncrasies.

“It was cool. He definitely threw me the ball; I just feel like there were times where I just felt like, they had a relationship going, him and Ertz, you know what I'm saying?” Jackson asked. “And a lot of that was kind of like structured to go to Ertz, you know what I'm saying? Like a lot of reads were going to him first or he was the first read even though we had other combinations and routes down the field. That was like his comfort zone or comfort blanket. At the end of the day, I think he was a good player, he just never reached his peak. I mean, he had spurts of it, but I don't think he stayed consistent enough because that was his security blanket.”

Are Sproles and Jackson on the money? In a word, yes, yes, they are, as Wentz has since flamed out with the Eagles, the Commanders, and the Colts as a starter and suddenly finds himself a reserve in KC with another Philadelphia castoff, Andy Reid, backing up Patrick Mahomes. While only time will tell when he will play again, should that day come, keep an eye on the tight end to see if Sproles and D-Jax are on the money.