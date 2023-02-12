The Philadelphia Eagles are obviously extremely focused on Super Bowl 57 right now, but after the game, there are several big questions that will be answered over the next few days. One of those questions involves the coaching staff, as it looks like there could be some serious turnover this offseason. One coach who could be on the move is defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who has popped up as another potential head coaching candidate for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been searching for their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury early on this offseason, and while it was initially reported they had locked in on New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as their top two candidates, it looks like another name in Gannon has popped up as a real threat to land this job.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Devin Booker Suns Super Bowl Chiefs Eagles

‘Get out my city’: Devin Booker’s message to Eagles, Chiefs fans invading Phoenix for Super Bowl 57

R.P. Salao ·

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts

Colts replace Jeff Saturday with Eagles OC Shane Steichen as coach after Super Bowl

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Chiefs, Eagles, Super Bowl

Chiefs-Eagles history: All-time record, moments ahead of Super Bowl matchup

Guilherme Hiray Leal ·

Jonathan Gannon has received a lot of praise for quietly turning the Eagles into one of the best defensive units in the league this season. Philly doesn’t really have a weakness on defense, and while their offense rightly draws a fair amount of praise, it’s clear their defense is another big reason why they have managed to make it to the Super Bowl this season.

Considering how the Cardinals haven’t named a new head coach yet, there’s a decent chance that they are waiting for the Eagles season to conclude before either conducting another interview with Gannon, or hiring him outright. Either way, it looks like the Cardinals will be making a decision on their next head coach soon, and Gannon could end up being their guy.