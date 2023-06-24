Philadelphia Eagles Devon Allen is fast and not just by NFL standards. That can also be said about him from a larger perspective, especially after he just ran the fourth-fastest time at the USATF New York City Grand Prix.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Allen, returning to the USATF New York City Grand Prix at Ichan Stadium on Randall’s Island, ran 13.04, the 4th-fastest time of his life, and placed second to Daniel Roberts, a two-time U.S. champion. Roberts ran 13.01, just off his PR of 13.00 from 2019.

Devon Allen has yet to see action in the NFL, but he is well known for his track and field exploits. The former Oregon Ducks wideout, who was signed to a contract by the Eagles in 2022 and then again last February to a reserve/future contract, is a three-time 110-meter national champion. He has also represented the country in two Olympics, at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro and in 2021 in Tokyo.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s going well. Balancing both is difficult, but I’m having a lot of fun, as long as I can stay healthy,” Allen said following the conclusion of the race in New York. “Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at.”

Before signing with the Eagles, Allen played three years for the Ducks in college from 2014 to 2016. During his time in Eugene, he posted a total of 919 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Allen is now looking to participate in the US Championships this coming July, which will be held at his alma mater.