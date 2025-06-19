With the NBA Draft approaching, it looks like the Dallas Mavericks are seriously honing in on Cooper Flagg, who has been the consensus No. 1 pick for some time. Ever since the Mavericks won the lottery, all signs have not just pointed to the Mavericks keeping the pick, but also drafting Flagg.

That became more clear in their latest meeting, and it also involved Jason Kidd, who has been in rumors the past few weeks after speculation of him wanting to take the New York Knicks head coaching position.

“Flagg had dinner Tuesday night at Dallas' famed Bob's Steak & Chop House with several Mavericks officials. General manager Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd essentially served as co-chairs of a welcoming committee that also included new team CEO Rick Welts and former Mavericks All-Star-turned-assistant GM Michael Finley. Flagg, who would not have been eligible for this draft if he was born a mere 11 days later, attended the meal solo,” The Stein Line wrote.

The Knicks tried to request an interview with Kidd, but the Mavericks declined. It's obvious that the Mavericks are committed to Kidd, and with him going to the dinner to meet their potential pick, he's locked in with the team as well.

Could Jason Kidd really leave the Mavericks?

Even with all signs pointing to Kidd staying with the Mavericks, there are still rumors floating around that he could very well still leave for the Knicks. New York still sees Kidd as a viable option for their team, though the Mavericks declined the interview request. People close to Dallas and their situation say that he still remains a possibility for the Knicks, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Mavericks are in a great situation right now, especially with the No. 1 pick, which will most likely turn into Flagg. Outside of him, the team was already good on paper with Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and others. Kyrie Irving could likely return at the beginning of 2026, and hopefully, by that time, they're in good standing in the Western Conference.

It would be a surprise if Kidd left, but the Knicks could be an enticing choice as well. A team that has talent across the starting five and just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, Kidd could help that team reach the next level. At the same time, the only way that happens is if Kidd asks out of Dallas or they let the Knicks interview him, and it doesn't look like either will happen.