The Philadelphia Eagles have been without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the lineup for 16 days already. The “Slim Reaper” is dealing with a hamstring ailment and one day ago, Smith was given his Week 13 designation. But has that designation changed?

The Eagles have a huge interconference showdown Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo provided a new update. Although, it's a mixed news update involving Smith.

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, listed as questionable with a hamstring, may work out on Sunday to see if he can go,” Rapoport shared on X.

Then came the confusing part for the Eagles' veteran.

But sources tell me and Mike Garafolo, there is not a lot of optimism that he'll be out there,” Rapoport added. “Philly will leave it open, there just isn't a a ton of positivity.”

Those words paint the picture Smith won't be inside the huddle at M&T Bank Stadium. Or, Smith can have the option of suiting up. But that'll mean the Eagles will only throw him out on the field if a significant injury happens in their WR room.

Smith's last NFL appearance was Nov. 16. He grabbed four receptions for 29 yards in Philly's 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders.

He wasn't in the lineup during the Sunday Night Football rout of the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Saquon Barkley stole the show by racking up 255 rushing yards in the 37-20 win. The victory lifted the Eagles to 9-2 overall.

If Smith does suit up, he'll be squaring off against the 31st ranked pass defense against yards. The Ravens also sit at 28th overall in passing touchdowns allowed at 22 total. Baltimore, though, did earn a pivotal AFC victory on Monday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith has 41 receptions, 516 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's made nine starts in 11 games.