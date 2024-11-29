With their Week 13 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens rapidly approaching, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially announced the injury designation of two of their most important players, Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith.

After landing in concussion protocol during the Los Angeles Rams game, joining an already injured Smith on the bench to close out regulation, Slay has officially been ruled out for Week 13, according to Adam Schefter, with his understudy, Isaiah Rodgers, likely expected to take the right starting outside cornerback spot for only the second time this season.

While that news is disappointing, there is a silver lining to it in that Smith still has a chance to play in Week 13, with his hamstring injury landing him a questionable diagnosis, instead of doubtful or out.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ben VanSumeren, the Eagles UDFA linebacker turned surprise fullback, has been ruled out for the game as well, according to Dave Zengero, having suffered a “potentially serious knee injury” while taking offensive snaps with the scout team. While his absence won't draw as many headlines or impact the game nearly as much as losing a starting outside cornerback or outside wide receiver, he has been a revelation for the Eagles' rushing offense when afforded a chance to play, with his 22 offensive snaps, largely on rushing attempts, helping to lead the way to some big Saquon Barkley runs.

Could the Eagles get VanSumeren back before the end of the 2024 NFL season? Maybe so, as “potentially serious knee injury” could mean a number of things. But if it is serious, the Eagles may need to scour the open marking in the pursuit of a quality fullback/special teamer – perhaps Andrew Beck and/or Troy Hairston off of the Houston Texans' practice squad? – as having the option to put a lead blocker into the game for an offense that averages the most rushing yards and carries per game of any team in the league is an option Philly would be silly to lose.

UPDATE: VanSumeren's knee injury will cost him the rest of the 2024 NFL season, according to Jeff McLane. A disappointing end to a second season, indeed.

Ben VanSumeren played an important role in the Eagles' offense

Discussing his then-growing offensive role with the Eagles last month, VanSumeren explained to the team's website how his addition had impacted Nick Sirianni's offense, providing the run game with a look unlike any they had used before during the coach's tenure.