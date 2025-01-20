Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell gave fans a brief scare after suffering a shoulder injury during the team’s 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Mitchell exited the game in the first half and did not return, but multiple reports indicate the injury is not serious, and optimism remains high for his availability in next week’s NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

“Sources: Eagles star rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell is not believed to have sustained a serious shoulder injury in tonight’s win over the Rams. Despite leaving the game, the team remains ‘hopeful and optimistic' that Mitchell will be ready for the NFC Championship vs Washington.” via Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell has been a key component of the Eagles' secondary this season, lining up alongside veteran Darius Slay Jr. on the outside. Fellow rookie standout Cooper DeJean has also made waves as the team’s nickelback, forming one of the league’s most promising young defensive units. Mitchell’s ability to lock down opposing wide receivers has been critical to the Eagles' success, and his potential availability next week is a significant boost for a team eyeing a Super Bowl appearance.

Quinyon Mitchell looks to return to the Eagles next week vs Commanders

Olivia Reiner provided further positive updates, writing on X: “Just spoke to Quinyon Mitchell in the locker room, who was in good spirits. He said he's ‘fine' after his shoulder injury. When I asked him if he had any long-term concern, he said, ‘No, I'm going to be good.'”

Mitchell’s presence will be crucial in the upcoming matchup against Washington, whose passing attack is led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. With a strong receiving corps that includes Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, the Commanders pose a significant challenge for the Eagles' secondary. Mitchell’s ability to return to full strength will be a focal point as Philadelphia prepares for its most important game of the season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed confidence in Mitchell postgame but emphasized the importance of a cautious approach. “He’s a tough kid, and we’re lucky to have him. We’re optimistic, but we’ll evaluate everything and make sure he’s ready before putting him out there,” Sirianni said.

Mitchell’s rookie campaign has been stellar, with the cornerback earning praise for his instincts and ball skills. He has emerged as a defensive cornerstone for the Eagles, who have relied heavily on their young secondary throughout the season. His performance next Sunday could be a deciding factor in whether Philadelphia punches its ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

As the Eagles prepare for a high-stakes showdown, all eyes will remain on Mitchell’s recovery and the impact his return could have on their championship aspirations.