Following their divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were a bit banged up. And on Monday, head coach Nick Sirianni kept the injury updates rather vague ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“We’ll have more information for you,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, still going through the process of the day here. I know those guys will do everything they can to do be at the top part of their game on Sunday. I’m confident in our training staff and I’m confident in those guys. We’ll see how that goes as this week goes on.”

Against the Rams, Hurts briefly exited the game with a left knee injury, but he never actually missed any game time. So, while the Eagles' quarterback is likely dealing with something, he was able to finish the game.

On the other hand, Mitchell left the game with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the remainder of the game. After the game, however, Mitchell stated he would be good to go for the NFC Championship game.

Whether the training staff agrees, that's for another day.

Although Sirianni's injury update on Monday was a bit vague, it's expected. When trying to gain any possible competitive advantage, Sirianni could be trying to keep the Commanders guessing on who to prepare for.

However, given the late stages of the playoffs, it seems like it would take quite a bit to keep Hurts out of the game. The same goes for Mitchell.

As a rookie, Mitchell has played very well in the Eagles' secondary alongside Darius Slay and first-year corner Cooper DeJean.

And against the high-powered Commanders, the Eagles must be as sound as possible on all sides of the ball, or else they could be in for a rude awakening in the NFC Championship game.

With at most two games remaining in the season for the Eagles, the health of Hurts and Mitchell remains unknown, but it would be shocking to see either player held out of Sunday afternoon's matchup against Jayden Daniels the Commanders.