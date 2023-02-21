A Philadelphia Eagles fan really thought it was a good idea to prematurely proclaim a Super Bowl 57 win with a celebratory tattoo. Unfortunately for the said supporter, and as every football fan knows, Philly failed to get it done against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amusingly enough, the Eagles fan did their best to fix the ill-fated ink. Instead of trying to cover it up, the Philly faithful in question put the “Crying Michael Jordan” meme atop the initial image.

Of course the photo of the new tattoo has since gone viral, with plenty of commenters unable to hold back their laughter over the horrible move. Many have done the same thing before to show their fandom and have regretted it, but clearly, fans have never learned their lesson.

That’s one way to fix a premature Championship tattoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/zRD6fkmlV3 — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) February 20, 2023

Aside from the mocking memes and emojis, some Twitter users shared their thoughts on the tattoo and the choice of fix. One person highlighted that the owner of the tattoo should have used the viral Nick Sirianni moment during Super Bowl 57 when the Eagles head coach was shown on camera tearing up.

“I never understand the ‘lemme get this tat before the game’ when you have your entire life to get it after,” another Twitter user said.

For what it’s worth, though, at least there’s someone who found the ink cool regardless of the fact that many consider it an epic failure. “I’ll say it: that’s a sick tattoo,” a fan added.

Hopefully, this serves as an example to every sports fan looking to get a tattoo to celebrate their team’s championship. Just wait before it actually happens.