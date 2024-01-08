The Eagles may be in danger of a premature end to their season, but the belief remains strong out there in Philly.

The Philadelphia Eagles, on November 27, were proud owners of a 10-1 record after taking home an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Back then, it was all rainbows and butterflies for the Eagles, as the reigning Super Bowl runner-up looked like they were primed for yet another deep playoff run courtesy of some MVP-level play from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Alas, five of the next six gameweeks for the Eagles ended up being unmitigated disasters.

The Eagles' 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on December 4 sparked a major slump for the team. They ended up losing three straight games since their huge win over the Bills, including yet another blowout loss, this time a 33-13 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, and they then fell short to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-17.

A win against the New York Giants appeared to have righted the ship, but they proceeded to lose to an Arizona Cardinals team that won just four games, and they ended the season on a whimper with a 27-10 loss to the Giants punctuating their continued tumble. Nevertheless, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who missed their loss to the Giants, is remaining steadfast in his belief that the Eagles can still compete for the Super Bowl despite the putrid way with which they ended the season.

“You know how many teams are having exit meetings tomorrow? A whole lot of them. We’re not one of those teams. We’re going to keep fighting and that’s the end of it,” Cox said, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

At the very least, Fletcher Cox is right about one thing — the Eagles, for as long as they're alive on the season, have a chance to win it all. The season, after all, isn't just about the past six games. Their strong start to the campaign is what earned them a playoff berth, after all, and there's still a chance that that version of the team is merely lying asleep for it to be awoken just in time for the postseason.

The Eagles, however, will have to magically cure their ailing offense for that to work. Jalen Hurts has to put in a big-time shift when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week in the NFL Wild Card Round if they were to avoid the embarrassment of seeing their season come to a premature end.