The Philadelphia Eagles just handed Jalen Hurts a record-breaking extension worth $255 million, solidifying him as their quarterback of the future after taking the team to the Super Bowl in February. However, prior to putting pen to paper, it appears Hurts had to undergo a procedure to remove “hardware” from his right ankle sustained from an injury way back in 2018 at Alabama.

Via ESPN:

“The procedure was to remove “hardware” that had been inserted in the ankle after Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain while playing for the University of Alabama in an October 2018 game against Tennessee, sources said. Hurts was sidelined for nearly a month before returning to play in November of that season.

Surgery to remove the hardware took place in February and was considered minor, according to sources, who added that Hurts returned to his offseason workout routine not long after the procedure.”

Hurts is expected to begin the Eagles’ offseason workout program next week with no issues. He actually had surgery on his left ankle in February of 2022 as well. The former Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooner truly broke out as a star last season, going 14-1 as a starter and even garnering MVP consideration for his brilliance.

Jalen Hurts tossed 22 touchdowns and also notched another 13 with his legs, proving to be a true dual-threat signal-caller. Hurts also showed out in the Super Bowl, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three scores, but Philly couldn’t overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it comes to health, Hurts has been available more often than not, missing just three games in his NFL career.