Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has officially cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in their upcoming NFC Wild Card game, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Hurts' injury status was previously in question, but it appears the Eagles will have their star QB available barring any setbacks.

The Eagles will be in the driver's seat for a potential victory with Hurts available. Still, they cannot overlook the Packers. Green Bay enjoyed a strong season. The Packers are dealing with injury concerns of their own, however.

Through 15 games played in the 2024 season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 14 rushing touchdowns and 630 rushing yards. Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Eagles will unquestionably need him to lead the way throughout the postseason.

The Eagles finished the '24 campaign with a 14-3 record. Philadelphia ultimately earned an NFC East title as a result. The Detroit Lions, however, finished with the best record in the NFC with a 15-2 mark. The Eagles and Minnesota Vikings were tied for second in the conference with both teams recording records of 14-3.

This is an Eagles team with serious Super Bowl aspirations. In all reality, they feature enough talent to make a championship run. It goes without saying, but they cannot afford to overlook any opponent, though.

The Packers are going to give them an immense challenge. Green Bay would love nothing more than to pull off the big upset.

The Eagles will remain confident with Jalen Hurts leading the way. As long as he can stay healthy in the postseason, Philadelphia will be a legitimate candidate to win the Super Bowl.

Their postseason journey will begin on Sunday at 4:30 PM EST as Philadelphia looks to earn a crucial victory against the Packers.