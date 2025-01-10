When Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed up to Wednesday's frigid practice wearing a tank top, he seemed like a man who was intent on suiting up for Sunday's NFC Wild Card showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Hurts took another big step toward playing after logging full participation status in Thursday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All indications are that the 2022 Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection will take snaps under center in Lincoln Financial Field. By the time opening kickoff gets underway, it will be three weeks since he last threw an in-game pass. Hurts suffered a concussion early in a Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders. The NFL playoffs are an inopportune time to shake off rust, but judging by his recent attire, he does not seem tentative.

While it is obviously unclear how he and the Eagles will perform against the Packers, the 26-year-old QB is mentally preparing himself for battle. One cannot look past a Jordan Love-led squad that nearly advanced to the NFC Championship last season, but Philadelphia has unfinished business in the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles must use their past disappointment as fuel

Hurts and company plowed through the conference two years ago and pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to their limits in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles looked the part of a championship team, but they did not leave State Farm Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy. Following a miserable and mind-boggling end to the 2023-24 campaign, they are focused on completing the mission this postseason.

That might not happen without an in-form Jalen Hurts, though. MVP candidate and new member of the 2,000-yard rushing club, Saquon Barkley, is the unquestioned engine of this offense. That is indisputable after the last few months. But the quarterback remains an essential part of Philly's grand ambitions. Fans are eagerly waiting for Hurts to re-establish himself as a premier signal-caller in this league.

With Barkley busting through the defense time after time, the team's aerial attack faded into the background. Hurts averaged only 193.5 passing yards per game and finished the season with 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns. He took what opponents gave him, however, and posted a career-high 68.7 completion percentage. The 2020 second-round draft pick maintained his rushing potency, accruing 630 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Considering the depth of the NFC, head coach Nick Sirianni may ask Hurts to empty his entire arsenal. Philadelphia should not force a game plan, but a balanced offense would naturally increase its Super Bowl prospects. If Hurts continues to progress as expected, he will have the chance to remind everyone of his complete and dangerous skill set.

The Eagles and the Packers collide on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.