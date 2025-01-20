The injury bug bit Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts again on Sunday. Hurts, who cleared concussion protocol before facing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional-round portion of the NFL playoffs, appeared to suffer a knee injury following a sack in the second half of the LA game.

While talking to reporters in the postgame press conference following the Eagles' 28-22 win over Matthew Stafford and the Rams, Jalen Hurts seemingly left the door open about his status for the NFC Championship Game versus the Washington Commanders.

“It was a tough game, a challenging game,” Hurts said about the win agianst Los Angeles, per Tim McManus of ESPN. “I was able to finish the game. We'll see how the week goes,” Hurts added.

However, Hurts later clarified that he expects to show up to work and be under center for the game against the Commanders, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Despite the punishment he absorbed from the Rams' pass rush, Hurts was able to play the entire game and finish it. However, he was clearly slowed down by the knee brace that he sported in the second half. He concluded the contest with just 128 passing yards on 15-of-20 pass competitions with zero touchdowns while also getting sacked a total of seven times for a loss of 63 yards. Additionally, Jalen Hurts rushed seven times for 70 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts' health will be a focus ahead of Eagles-Commanders

Hurts' status for the Commanders game is one Eagles fans will closely monitor. Philadelphia is scheduled to host Jayden Daniels and company this coming Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, giving Hurts' knee ample time to rest and recover.

It's not going to be the most surprising development if Hurts gets at least a limited participant label in Philadelphia practices ahead of the meeting with the Commanders, and in the event that he becomes unavailable for the Washington game, the Eagles will most likely turn to Kenny Pickett for the starting gig duties with Tanner McKee as the chief QB backup.

Through two games in the playoffs, the 26-year-old Hurts has passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions to go along with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.