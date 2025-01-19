The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their 28-22 snow-covered victory was highlighted by over 200 rushing yards by Saquon Barkley. But Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury that left Eagles fans holding their breath. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia caught Hurts limping in the tunnel after the win.

Hurts hobbled off the field after a third-down stop and was tended to by the medical staff. Kenny Pickett was seen by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr warming up on the sideline but never entered the game. The Eagles were on the goal line later in the game but did not call the QB Sneak Hurts has perfected. Now, he is hobbling around the stadium.

The Eagles will play their division rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. They split their first two meetings with the home team winning both matchups. That bodes well for Hurts' team, who will host the game.

Barkley had more yards rushing, 204, than Hurts had total, 198, in the win over the Rams. That has been their recipe all season long, although three run-first playoff wins will be difficult. The Commanders beat the high-flying Lions by going up and down the field through the air. Hurts will be key to an Eagles win next week.

The good news for Eagles fans is that Hurts finished the game and helped secure the victory. But the Commanders pose a much tougher task than the Rams for their defense. While the elements helped Philly in this game, they cannot hope for a similar snowstorm next week. Their offense must step up and finish off their division rivals to win their third NFC title in eight seasons.