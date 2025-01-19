The Philadelphia Eagles watched Jalen Hurts deliver an epic touchdown run to start the first offensive possession. But then watched in horror as Hurts limped off gingerly in the third quarter.

The Eagles' starting quarterback looked injured after taking a late third quarter sack against the Los Angeles Rams. He went straight to the medical tent, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. He suffered a left knee ailment.

Hurts, though, was seen warming up by throwing the football back and forth. That signaled he was attempting to go back in. Hurts ultimately went back in after spending five minutes inside the medical tent.

The QB went back in with a brace over his injured knee. His Eagles led 16-13 at the time of his return. But the Rams penetrated through the Eagles' interior protection and Neville Gallimore delivered a sack for the safety of Hurts. Philadelphia is holding a 16-15 lead near the end of the third,