The Philadelphia Eagles advanced past the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s Wild Card round, thanks in large part to Saquon Barkley’s strong showing, with 119 rushing yards on 25 carries. Yet, his performance lacked a touchdown. Following the game, Barkley shared his thoughts on how he and the team played.

Stats don't matter for Saquon Barkley

“It don't matter how it looks. The most important thing is winning football games. …Stats don't matter. All that matters is that win column,” said Barkley.

Barkley prioritizes team victories over personal achievements, a mindset evident in his response when head coach Nick Sirianni informed him he’d sit out the end of the regular season, forfeiting the chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

“Whether we throw for 400 yards, we rush for 400 yards, or we win 3-0, I don't give a fuck, to be honest. I just want to win. Think that's the mindset for the team. I know that's the mindset for the team,” the Eagles star running back continued.

With 1:09 remaining on Sunday and the Eagles leading 22-10, Barkley burst through for what could have been a 76-yard touchdown. Instead, he chose to slide at the Philadelphia 41-yard line. One final snap ended the game.

Had he scored, the Eagles would have extended their lead to three scores, leaving the Packers with virtually no chance to catch up. However, it was a straightforward way to secure the win while disappointing those who had bet on Barkley finding the end zone during the game.

Barkley with the most bets for a touchdown anytime on Sunday night's three playoff games

As reported by ESPN's David Purdum, Barkley attracted more bets to score a touchdown against the Packers than any other player in Sunday’s three NFL playoff games at multiple sportsbooks.

Barkley’s anytime touchdown prop, with odds of -165, was the most popular wager of the day at BetMGM. It was followed by Marvin Mims (+260) and Josh Allen (-130), both of whom also missed out on scoring in the earlier Broncos-Bills game.

After the game, Barkley explained that he wasn’t tempted to take the long touchdown run, which would have boosted his rushing total from 119 yards to 178.

“It’s first down you win the game, so it’s get the first down and get down,” Barkley said.

The Packers' season came to an end, while Barkley and the Eagles are left waiting to learn their next opponent. Philadelphia will face either Tampa Bay, the Vikings, or the Rams in the next round of the playoffs.