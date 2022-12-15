By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

For now, Hurts just wants to focus on what lies directly ahead of the Eagles, and that’s a Week 15 assignment against the Chicago Bears on the road.

Jalen Hurts on Micah Parsons’ comments: “I’m worried about the Bears right now.” — Eagles Nation X:(12-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) December 14, 2022

There is no denying that Hurts is the face of the Eagles and the biggest reason why Philadelphia is looking unstoppable this season. With a 12-1 record and currently riding a four-game undefeated streak, the Eagles are widely viewed as the favorite to win the Super Bowl in February. Parsons and the Cowboys would love to change that perception, though, and they’ll have their shot again at the Eagles in Week 16 in a matchup that gets spicier when you consider the fact that these are the top two teams in the NFC East division.

In the first meeting with the Cowboys, the Eagles pulled off a 26-17 home win in Week 6. Hurts passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in that contest while completing 15 of 25 passes. Parsons was not able to record a sack, but the Cowboys, as a team, took Hurts to the ground a total of four times for a loss of 23 yards for the Eagles.

Dallas owns one of the stoutest defenses in the league and it would love nothing more than to silence Philadelphia’s attack that is scoring nearly 30 points per game.

But like the Eagles, Parsons and the Cowboys need to worry more about their Week 15 game at the moment. Dallas plays the surging Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on Sunday.