The vibes are up in the City of Brotherly Love right now as the Philadelphia Eagles and their die-hard fanbase celebrate the team's championship at the Super Bowl parade on Friday.

There's been no shortage of viral moments so far and one of them was definitely quarterback Jalen Hurts revealing his Rocky admission during a speech to the fans.

Via Ari Meirov:

Expand Tweet

That's signature Hurts right there. The signal-caller is an absolute champion with a tireless work ethic. Rocky represents greatness in the city of Philly and Hurts told himself the moment he was drafted that he'd never put a foot on the Rocky steps until he reached the mountaintop. In his fifth season in the league, the ex-Alabama and Oklahoma QB is a champion at the highest level imaginable.

Even before he joined the Eagles organization, Hurts was a winner. He led Bama to back-to-back National Championship appearances before getting benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts then transferred to Oklahoma for his final college season and led the Sooners to a CFP appearance.

While he's faced criticism at times in a Philadelphia uniform, Hurts had one of the best games of his career on the biggest stage. The quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl while also rushing for 72 yards and a score. Hurts was named the MVP of the game.

The Eagles truly had a dominant season and manhandled every playoff opponent en route to a championship, beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders before denying Patrick Mahomes and Co. their three-peat. They also getting revenge for two years ago.

In a team full of superstars, Philly put their egos aside and came together to chase one shared goal — a Super Bowl. The Eagles, and their fans, deserve to celebrate this amazing accomplishment and Hurts deserves massive credit for being their leader.